MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD.

Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail for second-degree assault and “multiple outstanding warrants,” according to the release.

According to previous releases, officers were called to the block around 1:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in reference to a shooting. Officers said a man entered the home and “opened fire on a male victim,” striking him and a woman.

Peebles fled the scene on foot and both victims were transported to the hospital for injuries. There is no update on the current condition of the two people shot. Neither name of the woman or man have been given.