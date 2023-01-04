MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16.

Rowser, 19, was arrested and booked into Metro Jail at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 charged with the following:

attempted murder

five counts of assault

first-degree burglary

shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

shooting into an occupied dwelling

reckless endangerment

MPD arrested two men on Dec. 30 in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that injured two but was actively looking for Rowser. Officers said two groups of people were involved in the shooting. One group was allegedly at the self-checkout line when the other group entered the store and started shooting at each other.

Through the investigation, Rowser was also identified as one of the suspects in the Dukes Avenue home invasion. Police said three men whom the residents did not know entered the home with guns. Police said one of the residents was assaulted. Officials said the men did steal items at the home.

Police have not identified the other two suspects involved.

“In addition, he will be charged with the shooting that occurred at the Paparazzi Club,” reads the release from MPD.

Four people were shot inside the Paparazzi Club early Saturday morning on Nov. 26. Police arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll on Nov. 30.

During the arrest, Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the MPD said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical condition.”

WKRG spoke with one person who was inside the club during the shooting. Eric Reddick said in part:

“We heard those gunshots and then put two and two together in our heads when people run and scream and we’re like, ‘Oh my God’, something’s happening there.”