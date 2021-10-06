Man arrested after vandalizing Mobile church used as polling station, police say

MOBILE, ALa. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after by Mobile police after vandalizing Shiloh Baptist Church on Oct. 5 in Mobile.

The church was serving as a polling station at the time of the incident. Officers working the polls were informed that an unknown man was seen vandalizing a section of the church.

Mobile police officers located Jammie Kinner, 34, and took him into custody.

Kinner was charged with first-degree Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of A Controlled Substance and Desecration of Monuments.