MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase down Dauphin Island Parkway, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said the chase started on Old Military Road and ended when the man crashed into a power pole and an empty mobile home at Cedar Point Road. The man was driving a silver Lexus.

He then led police on a brief foot chase before he was ultimately caught and arrested. WKRG has reached out to the department for more information. We will update the story when we receive information.