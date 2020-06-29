Man arrested after police chase across Bayway

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after a police chase across the Bayway ended in his vehicle being wrecked on Texas Street.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020 at about 1 a.m., The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Spanish Fort police requested assistance in pursuing a vehicle westbound across the Bayway for an extreme reckless driver with warrants. When the vehicle exited onto Texas Street, it became nearly disabled after striking a curb on Dublin Street but continued until it struck a fence. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but was soon apprehended. Matthews Bonnell, 35, was arrested.

