MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after officers witnessed a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” take place Tuesday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Patrol officers were near the 700 block of Farnell Street when they noticed several men gathered near an illegally parked car. Officers allegedly witnessed a drug transaction and approached the group.

One of the men, later identified as 41-year-old Cedric Eaton, attempted to run but was caught after a brief chase, according to police.

He also attempted to discard drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia, according to the MPD news release.