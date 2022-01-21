Man arrested after drugs found in underwear during safety checkpoints: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested during safety checkpoints held by the Mobile Police Department on Thursday night Jan. 20, including one man who was found to be hiding drugs in his underwear while being booked into Metro Jail.

The safety checkpoints were held on Houston Street between Government and Duval Street, as well as Sage Avenue between Airport Boulevard and Old Shell Road. They were held on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the checkpoints, 124 vehicles were checked, leading to nine citations, 11 warnings, one gun recovered and two vehicles towed.

The checkpoints also led to the arrest of two people. One person was found to have 11 misdemeanor traffic warrants. The other person arrested, 37-year-old Mario Tunstall, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, and promoting prison contraband second degree. The drug charges came after police found drugs in Tunstall’s underwear while booking him into Metro Jail.

Here is a breakdown of the results:

Citations Breakdown:

Child Restraint Violation – 1

Equipment Violation – 1

No Insurance – 5

Fail to Register – 2

Warnings:

Improper Turn – 2

Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled Driver’s License – 1

Tag Violation – 2

Equipment Violation – 2

No INsurance – 2

Fail to Register – 2

The one gun that was recovered alledlgey belonged to Tunstall.