MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with child abuse after a boy arrived at a local hospital with an injury, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Springhill Medical Center Friday at 7 p.m. for a report of an assault. According to the release, officers arrived and found that a 9-year-old boy had been allegedly physically assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend.

The boy was treated for his injuries and is expected to be ok. Andre Hunt, 44, was arrested and charged with child abuse.