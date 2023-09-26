MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man Saturday night after finding him passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Officers responded to a reported person down inside a vehicle on the roadway on Airport Boulevard near Cody Road.

When they arrived, officers saw a man passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. They could smell a marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle, and a prescription pill bottle was in plain view.

Police took Jeremy Simms, 35, into custody. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.