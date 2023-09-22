MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man faces attempting-to-elude-police and drug possession charges after he allegedly sped from authorities, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police arrested Cornelius Land, 38, after he disabled his car by hitting a curb Wednesday night, according to an MPD press release.

First, police allegedly attempted to stop Land at Dauphin Island Parkway and Duval Street. They said a strong odor of marijuana was detected when they approached his vehicle.

When police requested Land to step outside his vehicle, he allegedly accelerated and fled the scene. Once he hit a curb and disabled his car, he reportedly attempted to run away on foot, but police quickly caught him.

Land has been charged with attempting to elude police and possession of a controlled substance.