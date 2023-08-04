MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked an 81-year-old man at a gas station on University Boulevard, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department. Nilson Cain, 33, has been arrested and charged with elder abuse and neglect.

Officers were called to the Murphy Gas Station on University Boulevard for a report of an assault. The release said they found that an 81-year-old man was pumping gas with his wife when Cain approached him. Cain then allegedly physically attacked the man after he refused to give Cain any money.

Mobile Police told WKRG that a person can be charged with elder abuse if they “recklessly abuse or neglect” an elderly person resulting in that person being physically injured. The victim must also be over the age of 60.