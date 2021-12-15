Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in chest with kitchen knife, Mobile Police say

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in chest with kitchen knife, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another person in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Jefferey Brooks, 60, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person at the 200 block of North Lawrence Street in Mobile.

Police determined that the stabbing happened after Brooks and the victim got into an argument about a cell phone. The argument escalated into a fight and the victim was stabbed in his chest with a kitchen knife. 

The victim was then taken to a hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories