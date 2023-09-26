MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after being accused of hitting his girlfriend with a coffee table during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers responded to the domestic violence call around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 4000 block of Hermitage Ave.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

https://www.google.com/maps/place/4000+Hermitage+Rd,+Mobile,+AL+36619/@30.5966212,-88.1713629,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x889bb4ad90347d25:0x6daa86c75c457b87!8m2!3d30.5966212!4d-88.1713629?entry=ttu

After learning of the incident, officers took Lexus Sullivan, 28, into custody. He is charged with second-degree domestic violence and failure to obey.

MPD officials said he “failed to follow orders” when he was being taken into custody.