MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after being accused of hitting his girlfriend with a coffee table during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MPD officers responded to the domestic violence call around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 4000 block of Hermitage Ave.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
After learning of the incident, officers took Lexus Sullivan, 28, into custody. He is charged with second-degree domestic violence and failure to obey.
MPD officials said he “failed to follow orders” when he was being taken into custody.