MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers arrested a man Sunday night after investigating an alleged break-in attempt at Old Shell Loft apartments.

Officers responded to a reported burglary in progress at 1750 Old Shell Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When they arrived, officers found a man who matched their description “in the rear of the apartment complex.”

Police arrested Clifford Armstrong, 62, after investigating and determining that he attempted to enter the victim’s apartment. Armstrong is charged with possession of burglary tools and attempted third-degree burglary.

WKRG asked officials what burglary tools Armstrong had, but they did not tell us what tools he had.

Armstrong has since been released from jail.