MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, one man was shot while walking down Calhoun Street Friday afternoon.

Mobile Police received a call just after 1:30 p.m. that a man was at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim told police a man came up to him and shot him in the leg and elbow.

Officials with the police department said that this investigation is ongoing.

