MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman from Mobile were killed in a crash early Sunday morning that kept I-10 closed for hours. A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the driver, 37-year-old Brandon Robinson, and a passenger, 40-year-old Laquita Kyser were killed when their car collided with an RV on I-10 eastbound near the 14-mile marker. After the initial crash, the car was then hit by a box truck and pushed into a concrete barrier. ALEA says Robinson and Kyser were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident kept I-10 east closed for hours before dawn Sunday morning. Troopers say they continue to investigate the crash.