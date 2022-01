CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and woman were found dead inside a home on Myrtlegrove in Chicasaw Thursday, Dec. 6.

Chickasaw Public Safety Director Brian Fillingim told WKRG News 5 that officers were called to the home for a welfare check at about 3:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found two people dead.

No foul play is suspected, but drugs were found inside the home.

Fillingim said an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.