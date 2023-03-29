MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed one person and hit another person before stealing one of their cars, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Moot Avenue on Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and a carjacking. Officers arrived and found two victims, one with a stab wound and one who had been hit with a blunt object.

The release said the victims knew the man who had assaulted them and that he also stole one of their cars. The victim who had been stabbed was taken to the hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening.

At 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to St. Stephens Road where they recognized the subject allegedly involved in the assault and carjacking. Lionel Jordan, 36, was arrested and charged with robbery (carjacking) and assault.