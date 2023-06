MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday facing two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting on September 2022, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Travis Lawson allegedly fired shots at a police vehicle on Sept. 22, 2022 on Flicker Street. The police car was hit by bullets and two unoccupied building were also hit.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Task Force picked up Lawson and brought forward the charges.