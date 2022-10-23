MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD.
Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” Through an investigation, officers said the victim’s brother shot him.
The suspect left the apartment complex before officers arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation. Police did not release the name of the alleged shooter.
