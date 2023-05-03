MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people showed up to University Hospital suffering from “non-life-threatening” injuries Tuesday night after they were hit by stray bullets.

Police said the three were “struck by gunfire” after a man fired a gun in attempt to break up an altercation between two women.

This happened on Griffin Street. Police said the three victims were not involved in the fight between the two women.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.