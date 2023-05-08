MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

John Buhring III, 23, is charged with theft of property, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Police said they tried to pull over Burhing near Old Government Street at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Burhing sped off and turned onto a dead-end road before crashing into a wooden fence.

Burhing then go out of the car and tried to run, but was caught. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to metro jail.

Through further investigation, police said the car Burhing was driving was reported stolen a day prior.