MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday morning after he allegedly crashed into a carwash, ran away into a church, and assaulted a church employee and officer, according to a release.

Deion Johnson is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Police said they were called to Big Tuna Carwash on Schillinger Road at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Police said Johnson crashed a car at the carwash and ran away. He then went in a church and “proceeded to assault a church employee” while kicking a door inside. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Officers then found Johnson on Cottage Hill. He resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers. The officer also sustained minor injuries.

“The subject was taken into custody and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment,” reads the release.

He was then taken to Metro Jail.