MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly busting out the windows to his ex-girlfriends home and threatening to kill her late Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Jodecy Rocker, 31, was charged with domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Clover Leaf in reference to a shots fired call at around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Officers located Rocker after “canvassing the area.”

Through an investigation, police said Rocker got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend because she had her new boyfriend inside her home.

“He busted out her window to her house, and her boyfriend’s car while threatening to kill her,” reads the release.

Police located Rocker’s car which “had been shot into in the middle of the street occupied,” according to the release.

The shots fired is still under investigation.