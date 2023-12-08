MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to break into multiple rooms at a local hotel.

Officers were called to Mobile Marriott on Wednesday around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, officers found that a man had allegedly been entering and attempting to get into multiple hotel rooms, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers were able to locate a man, identified as 29-year-old Justin Bernard Carson of Mobile, still inside the hotel, according to an MPD news release.

Carson reportedly was found to have drugs on him, police said.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) violation and illegal possession of prescription drugs.