MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly broke into a garage and stole a lawn mower, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police responded to a reported burglary on the 1000 block of Brown Street on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found the victim’s garage had been broken into, and a nearby residence had a lawn mower stolen, according to an MPD news release.

Mobile police searched the area and took George Robinson, 59, into custody after lawmen allegedly found him in possession of the stolen equipment.

Robinson is charged with burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the third degree. His bond is pending.