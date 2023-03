MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, assaulted her and prevented her from calling 911, according to a release.

Jamon Stegall, 20, was charged with domestic violence burglary, domestic violence harassment and interference with an emergency call.

Police were called to Isle Parkway Apartments at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 for a domestic altercation.