MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter early Thursday morning.

Ronald Jenkins, 53, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, burglar’s tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the intersection of North University Boulevard and LaBaron Drive South at around 2:50 a.m. on February 16 for a report of a burglary in progress.

Jenkins was detained and officers said he was attempting to remove a catalytic convertor from a broken down car.

Jenkins had drug paraphernalia and burglar tools, police alleged. Jenkins also had several outstanding warrants from Prichard’s jurisdiction.