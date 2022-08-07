MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We may learn more about what happened back in June when Mobile County deputies say a man tried to kill an officer with his vehicle. Charles Dickson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

Charles Dickson’s most serious charge is attempted murder. Court documents say he tried to run over or kill Deputy Andrew Frost with a vehicle. This goes back to June 14th. Mobile County Deputies were investigating a burglary on Tom Gunn Road and stopped a vehicle with three people inside. Deputies say Father and son Carl and Christian Peters got out of the vehicle when ordered but claim Charles Dickson tried to get away. They say he used the vehicle as a 4,000-pound weapon and rammed a deputy’s vehicle–Dickson was then shot by deputies. After being shot by deputies, Dickson spent about two weeks in the hospital before being booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

At least two of the three witnesses subpoenaed so far are Mobile County Deputies, Deputy Frost, and Officer in Charge Matthew Peak according to court documents. Dickson also faces charges of assault and burglary. Jail records say he was released from Metro jail to another agency in mid-July.