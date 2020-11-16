Man accused of stealing beer causing crash apologizes as he’s escorted from MPD HQ

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Terence Giddens was escorted from Mobile Police Headquarters today, having a lot to say.

Terrance Giddens was booked in Mobile Metro Jail today. It was less than a week ago when police put out a search for him. Giddens, the man accused of stealing beer and causing a four-vehicle wreck on Government Street on Wednesday, all while the store clerk was still on his hood.

Giddens was arrested today and escorted to jail, he spoke continuously, but his last comment was “I’m sorry” to that store clerk who remains in critical condition after the incident.

Giddens also kept referring to a woman and his daughter saying, “She know what was going on, she know a ***** steal, she knows what it is. She not going to do nothing, but put my daughter out again, like she always do that’s why I had my daughter, **** you mean, streets know what it is.”

Police say this may be in reference to his child’s mother. “One of those kids was his, and throughout the incident there was only one child safety seat in the vehicle and it wasn’t secured,” said Ryan Blakely, MPD PIO. Police also gave us insight into how they initially found Giddens, at Seabreeze Court.

“He was inside of an apartment, he came to the door and saw police and climbed into the attic where he got into a neighboring apartment, then he exited out the back door and fled on foot. The foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.”

Giddens is now facing Burglary in the first and third, reckless endangerment, assault in the first, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude and multiple felony warrants.

