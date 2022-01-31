MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of stabbing his stepfather to death a little more than a week ago will remain behind bars for the time being. Freddie Maxwell’s lawyer waived his appearance at an arraignment hearing Monday morning and entered a plea of not guilty based on a “mental defect.”

He is being held without bond and there were no motions to discuss a possible bond amount. He’s expected in court next month, March 3, for a preliminary hearing.

Police arrested Maxwell on Jan. 23 at a home on Senator Street. Police said Maxwell was found with a knife and said he stabbed his stepfather, Omar Brown, to death. While being taken from police headquarters to a squad car, Maxwell seemed to indicated he acted in self-defense.

“They plotted to get me murdered and I didn’t want to hurt nobody… I got to deal with God whenever I go, wherever I got at. I got to deal with my sins whenever I get to the lord,” said Maxwell last week.