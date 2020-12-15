MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The man who is being charged with attempted murder after being accused of stabbing his 2-year-old daughter was in court on Tuesday morning where his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

22-year-old Curtis Woods faced a judge for his arraignment virtually following his arrest on December 8.

The incident happened in the evening on December 7 at the Edgewood Villa apartments on DIP near the I-10 interchange. Neighbors say they heard the victim’s mother screaming “no” and trying to get out of the apartment.

When officers arrived they say they found a 2-year-old with stab wounds who was in critical condition. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Woods, her father, was arrested and is being accused of stabbing her.

Family members of the 2-year-old girl say she is recovering, walking, and will likely be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Woods was appointed an attorney at his arraignment on Tuesday where a judge decided to continue holding him without bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for January 12.

A Go Fund Me was set up for the 2-year-old girl to help with the cost of medical expenses.

