UPDATE (11:23 a.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the man accused of the shooting surrendered himself to Mobile Police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting a woman at a local inn was found and arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Deontey Sewell, 19, is connected to the July 27 shooting at the Red Roof Inn on the East I-65 Service Road, according to officials.

Police were called to the inn on Thursday afternoon around 1:20 and found a 28-year-old woman in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to the hospital about 15 minutes after police arrived and is listed in stable condition.