MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting two men in a car on Brownlee Street shot and killed himself in Prichard, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Brownlee Street Saturday at 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found two men had been shot while sitting inside of a vehicle. One man, Montraze Slater, was killed as a result of the shooting.

At 9:40 Saturday night, Prichard Police were called to Reynolds Avenue for a shooting. Officers arrived and found Joseph Walker, 38, dead inside of a car. MCSO investigators responded to the scene.

MCSO officials told WKRG News 5 that Joseph Walker had shot Montraze Slater and another man before driving to Reynolds Avenue and fatally shooting himself.