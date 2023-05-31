MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following his roommate to a dollar store and shooting him, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Clifton Hudson, 52, was arrested on Tuesday by Mobile officers. According to police, a man approached an off-duty officer Sunday night at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. The man had a gunshot wound and asked the officer for assistance.

Officers investigated and found that the victim and his roommate, Hudson, had gotten into an argument earlier that day. The victim left the home and was followed by Hudson to a Dollar Tree on Moffett Road.

Hudson then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. This resulted in the victim being shot. The victim was treated for his injuries.

Hudson was taken to Mobile Metro Jail and was charged with assault, robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.