Man accused of shooting Mobile barbershop owner arrested on assault charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect wanted in a barbershop shooting in May was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Emearia Austin Jr., 21, was booked on an assault charge and released.
Austin is accused of shooting the owner of Signature’s Barbering Academy on Midmost Drive. The injury was not life-threatening.
Police said Austin used to work at the business.
