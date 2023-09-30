MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend’s husband after allegedly being discovered living in their home is back behind bars. Michael Amacker was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon. Court records indicate his jury trial for attempted murder was supposed to start earlier this week, he allegedly missed his court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In August of 2021, Amacker was arrested after a bizarre scene unfolded in Creola. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Amacker exchanged gunfire with Frank Reeves after being discovered in the Reeves’ home. Both Amacker and Frank Reeves were shot. Officials said Amacker was the longtime boyfriend of Frank Reeves’ wife Tracy and she had allowed him to stay hidden in their home a few days before the shooting. Amacker is charged with attempted murder.