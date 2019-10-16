Man accused of shooting at MPD and starting extended manhunt back in Mobile Metro jail

UPDATE: An official with the Conecuh County Jail says Goleman was being housed in Conecuh County while locks were repaired at Mobile Metro Jail and he was returned there Tuesday. It’s not clear why the jail log lists safekeeping for George County.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting at Mobile Police and then leading authorities on a nearly 24-hour manhunt through the city is back in jail. Tommy Goleman was booked once again in Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday.

All we know right now is that Goleman is behind bars numerous charges. He is being held for safekeeping for George County but we don’t know what he is accused of doing.

You may remember in April of this year Goleman and another man was pulled over in a traffic stop. He’s accused of shooting at police and then continuing to run. That prompted an 18-hour manhunt through Mobile. Police say Goleman crashed a stolen pickup truck in the parking lot of the Bonefish Grill in Mobile and was taken into custody. We’ve reached out to the George County Sheriff’s Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

LATEST STORIES: