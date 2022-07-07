Man taken from hospital to Mobile Metro after shooting at bounty hunters, Jerry Newburn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting at two bounty hunters in Mobile on July 5 was identified and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Jerry Newburn, 38, shot at two bounty hunters who were in the area. The bounty hunters shot back at Newburn but missed him.

After the gunshots were fired, Newburn allegedly barricaded himself inside a home, which is when the Mobile Police Department’s SWAT Team was notified. The SWAT Team was able to get Newburn outside and take him into custody.

Officials said at the time he was taken into custody, Newburn was high on a narcotic drug and was transported to a local hospital where he was kept for 24 hours.

Newburn was taken to jail on Thursday, July 7, and, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log, faces the charges of:

Reckless endangerment

Driving while revoked x2

Speeding

No Insurance

Expired Tag

No bail has been listed at this time.