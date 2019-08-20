Man accused of shooting at 3 MPD officers pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting at three Mobile Police officers on August 8 in the R.V. Taylor Community has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in court.

The judge set the bond for Andrew Lee Mitchell at $250,000 on each attempted murder charge. There is also a motion to revoke Mitchell’s bond on the prior robbery charge, so he won’t be bonding out of jail. Mitchell was out on bond for a robbery charge when the shooting happened.

Federal court documents show narcotics officers were trying to approach suspected drug dealer Johnny Vail when Mitchell fired shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting both men. Prosecutors say the gun Mitchell used in the shooting was stolen.

Vail ran into an abandoned apartment leading to a nearly two-hour standoff before he surrendered. Vail is facing federal gun charges for allegedly having a gun that was stolen from a Mobile Police Officer’s home in April.

Mitchell is expected in court September 9 for a preliminary hearing.



