MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Williams, 54, after he confessed to law enforcement about allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old.

Williams is facing two counts of sodomy and a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

Investigators say Williams was brought into the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for questioning on sexual abuse charges made against him. MCSO said he confessed to all of the charges.

Law enforcement escorted him from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to Mobile Metro Jail where he confessed to News 5 about his alleged crimes.

He appeared rather remorseful and was very apologetic. He says he will do whatever it takes to make things right even if it means jail time.

“Whatever, whatever I gotta do so she’ll be safe,” said Williams. “Let me so she won’t hurt herself no more.”

Williams says he was high on weed when the incident occurred. Investigators say allegations of Williams’ abuse have been ongoing for about a year.

“There’s a lot more to do with this,” said Sergeant Don Gomien with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “And there may be more charges pending as we get further into the investigation. But at this stage, the goal was to get a child sex offender off the street. And that’s what we did.”

Williams has a criminal history dating back to 2004. His last arrest is from 2009 for theft.

Williams is set to have a bond hearing Thursday morning.