MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man facing criminal charges in two states is accused of raping an underage girl.

Christopher Paul Carter faces charges in Mobile County, Ala. as well as Houston County, Ga.

Mobile County deputies told WKRG News 5 their investigation began on Friday morning when a sheriff’s office from Georgia reached out looking for a girl.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andrew Peak said, “As soon as we obtain the information from them, we acted immediately and we found the child and will return her to her parents who are traveling here now.”

Houston County deputies said that the girl is under the age of 16 and that she and Carter have been communicating for about a month. Carter faces three child sex charges in Georgia.

Peak said, “There could be information suggesting that they did meet online or through mutual contacts.”

Deputies in Georgia told WKRG News 5 that the girl was reported missing on Thursday night. Mobile County deputies report finding the girl and Carter where he lives at his grandmother’s house in Theodore on Friday morning.

Peak said, “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators, and the Sheriff’s Office Child Advocacy Center investigators were able to respond to the scene. And as a result of their investigation, Christopher Carter will be charged with rape, second degree, and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex acts.”

Mobile County deputies said that the girl’s parents drove from Georgia to bring her home.

Peak said, “Continually monitor your children’s social media, continually monitor your children’s Internet activity, talk to your children on a daily basis about who they meet, who they’re talking to.”

Carter is expected in court in Mobile on Monday, April 10. Mobile County deputies said that as the investigation continues, Carter could face additional charges.