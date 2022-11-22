Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17.

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue.

Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate in West Mobile Tuesday.

Robles was inside a home on 3rd Avenue when shots were fired at the home. Officials said they did not see signs of forced entry at the home.

Chickasaw Police Chief told WKRG News 5 he anticipates more suspects in the case.