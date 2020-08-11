Man accused of murder last year now faces additional attempted murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing another man last year outside of a west Mobile bar was back behind bars Tuesday morning on an additional charge. 22-year-old Wesley Ledbetter is now charged with attempted murder on top of a murder charge he was already facing.

Last year Ledbetter was accused of killing Michael Beasley during a fight outside Alabama’s Bar and Lounge in West Mobile. Beasley was a beloved member of the local racing community in Mobile County.

A secret grand jury indicted Ledbetter on the charge of attempted murder, he was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a $75,000 bond. It’s not clear why the charges are coming now or what evidence prompted this additional charge.

