MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5.

Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators about the hit-and-run. The case was bound over to a grand jury, which will decide if the case goes to trial.

Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said a preliminary hearing being waved is not uncommon.

“It’s definitely not unordinary to have a hearing,” said Morgan. “I’ll be speculating if I knew the reason why.”

Newburn is also facing theft of property and leaving a scene of an accident charges.

“I know that after the wreck he was he was trying to find a vehicle,” said Morgan. “And my understanding he just went in the woods obviously pretty, very chaotic scene.”

Newburn was apprehended in Mississippi. He was then extradited to Mobile to face charges.

Newburn is from Citronelle, and he has a criminal history in Mobile County dating back to 2016. He is also accused of stealing cars from a car dealership. According to Morgan, he did not confess to that crime.

We reached out to Newborn’s defense attorney for comment about the wave of his preliminary hearing, but he said he cannot comment on Newburn at this time.