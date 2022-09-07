MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing a Mount Vernon officer in a car crash in Summerdale is now out on bond.

Tyler Henderson, 31, was arrested on Sept. 1 for the crash that killed Officer Ivan Lopez on Aug. 22. On Sept. 6, Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from the Baldwin County Jail, but was not immediately released.

Henderson also faces a charge from the Orange Beach Police Department. He could not be released on bond until he faced officials in Orange Beach. Orange Beach police had charged Henderson with failure to appear for a DUI charge back in 2019.

Henderson was booked into the Orange Beach jail on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and was released around 6:20 p.m. Henderson is out on bond with the conditions of having a GPS monitor, having an alcohol monitor and he is not allowed to drive.