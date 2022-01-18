Man accused of killing girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge remains in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The young man accused of killing his girlfriend while out on bond for a different murder case will remain behind bars. Dayvon Bray, 22, was denied bond Monday. He’ll remain in jail while the state seeks to revoke his bond on the first murder charge.

In August, Bray was accused of shooting and killing a man on Handy L. Davis St in Prichard. Last week Bray was booked on a second murder charge. Mobile Police say Bray shot and killed his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jireh Portis.

This case highlights something Alabama lawmakers have been tackling for years, the so-called “revolving door of crime” — a term referencing how people suspected of violent crimes are routinely released on bond, only to commit new crimes.

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill named Aniah’s Law that would allow judges to deny bond in more criminal cases. The proposed law goes before voters in November.