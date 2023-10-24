MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he hit another man with an unknown object causing the man to need surgery, according to Mobile Police officials.

Bobby Brown, 63, was arrested and charged with assault. A news release from MPD said their officers were called to Navco Oak Apartments on Sept. 23 for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found that Brown allegedly hit a man with an unknown object. At that time, the victim declined medical treatment.

By Sept. 26, the victim’s injuries had gotten worse, requiring him to need surgery and be hospitalized. Brown’s charges were upgraded at that point.

Brown was arrested on Monday and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.