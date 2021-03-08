Man accused of hatchet murder could face death penalty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond is set for Erik Perez at $190,000. He’s accused of breaking into a home in Mobile County early Saturday and killing a man with a shovel and hatchet.

The state says his mental health issues make him a risk and danger to the community. State says the totally innocent victim was brutally murdered in a home invasion with a hatchet adding that this could be a capital murder case and Perez could face the death penalty if convicted.

The defense says he’s an American veteran who was injured serving the country. His lawyer said that injury in the service led to the mental health issues he has today. Perez did not appear at a video conference. A corrections officer said he was in the “suicide wedge” and being combative with officers.