MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting five people at Ladd-Stadium was booked into the Mobile County jail for several charges of attempted murder.

Hezekiah Belfon was booked on five counts of attempted murder, having a pistol in a vehicle and receiving stolen property second degree. Belfon was wanted by deputies for the shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

Two adults and three teens were injured during a shooting Oct. 18 during a football game at the stadium. Belfon, who was believed to be in Troy Ala., was later found in St. Augustine, Fla.

Belfon was riding in a car when the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation. Florida law enforcement discovered Belfon was wanted for attempted murder charges in Mobile. Now that Belfon is back in Mobile, he will face the five counts of murder in addition to the other two charges.